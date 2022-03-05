GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.41.

GDRX stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. GoodRx’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $5,980,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,379 shares of company stock worth $25,119,422. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in GoodRx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

