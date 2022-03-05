Gordon Tunstall Purchases 10,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) Director Gordon Tunstall acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a market cap of $163.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 175,728 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 168,592 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 154,159 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $2,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

