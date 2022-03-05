Gradient Investments LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,959 shares of company stock worth $16,247,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $241.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $245.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

