Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.