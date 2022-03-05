Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Intel by 4,638.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140,550 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.