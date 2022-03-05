Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 212.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.