Gradient Investments LLC Sells 298 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,883,000 after purchasing an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after buying an additional 738,582 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,759,000 after buying an additional 132,087 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.