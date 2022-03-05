Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, a growth of 133.7% from the January 31st total of 268,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,483 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 627,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 214,960 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.