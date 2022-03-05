Grassi Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 120,189 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,587,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,751,000 after buying an additional 1,276,270 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 109.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 139,664 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,870,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,984,957. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

