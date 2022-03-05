Grassi Investment Management Has $683,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after buying an additional 1,266,307 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,185,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 846,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,414,000 after buying an additional 667,146 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. 8,571,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

