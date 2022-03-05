Grassi Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Grassi Investment Management grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,105. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $118.63 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

