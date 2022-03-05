Grassi Investment Management Purchases Shares of 394 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,580,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $477.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,029. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $438.81 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

