Grassi Investment Management Sells 249 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Grassi Investment Management cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,085,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.57. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

