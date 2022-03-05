Grassi Investment Management Sells 44 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.30. The company had a trading volume of 77,009,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,058,602. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

