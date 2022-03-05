GravityCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $8,420.49 and $5.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.89 or 0.06730969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,129.78 or 0.99883137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002922 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,137,564 coins and its circulating supply is 7,164,744 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

