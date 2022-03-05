Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.33. Groupon has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

