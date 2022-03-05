GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

GRWG opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 2.75. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,974,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 639,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 508,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 369,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 225,510 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

