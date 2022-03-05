GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSIT opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.69. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GSI Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $916,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in GSI Technology by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GSI Technology by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 38,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in GSI Technology by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

