GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSIT opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.69. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.
About GSI Technology (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
