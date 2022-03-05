Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.93% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Simmons Bank boosted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GFED shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $31.58 on Friday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $138.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

