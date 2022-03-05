Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $264,000 in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11,692.5% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 276.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,093 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period.
In other news, Director David Swanson purchased 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
OPP stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
