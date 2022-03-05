Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOD shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

GOOD stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $831.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $144,695. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

