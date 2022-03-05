Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,628 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $2,684,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 124.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 137,913 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 32.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 77,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after buying an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $323,045.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $28,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,199. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.79.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

