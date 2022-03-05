Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,738 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSIG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 844,362 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 810,839 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 504,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 412,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 366,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $24,253,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSIG stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on BSIG shares. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

