Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,029 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 37,960 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 103,145.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

In other news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BHE stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $899.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 66.00%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.