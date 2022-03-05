Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,043,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 647,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 93,697 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 269,930 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average is $87.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.