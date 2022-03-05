Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.49. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

HALO stock opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,676,000 after acquiring an additional 144,483 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,073,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,012,000 after buying an additional 76,957 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,890,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

