Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC opened at $52.91 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.