Hang Seng Bank Limited (HSNGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on April 1st

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2106 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

