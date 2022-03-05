Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €253.00 ($284.27) and last traded at €262.80 ($295.28). Approximately 33,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €264.20 ($296.85).

HLAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($262.92) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.20 ($187.87) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €300.00 ($337.08) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €177.03 ($198.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €260.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €225.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

