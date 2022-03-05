Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $464.48 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.09 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $527.02 and a 200-day moving average of $616.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

