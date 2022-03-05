Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 177.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after buying an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after buying an additional 276,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205,479 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,499,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $222.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.20 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

