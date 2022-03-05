Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYG. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG opened at $43.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

