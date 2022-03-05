Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 24.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 149,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Progyny by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after buying an additional 996,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after buying an additional 83,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,200,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $294,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,736 shares of company stock worth $22,847,154 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

