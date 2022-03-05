Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 180 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day moving average is $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

