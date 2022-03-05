Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 251 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP stock opened at $206.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.50. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.16.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

