Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 74 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $264.63 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

