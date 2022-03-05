Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $22,554,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Etsy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $8.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,344,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,003. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average is $207.49.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total value of $7,747,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,718 shares of company stock worth $32,779,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

