Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $260.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

