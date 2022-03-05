Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 562.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

WM stock opened at $157.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.59 and a 52-week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

