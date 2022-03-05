HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,602 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after buying an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,758,000 after buying an additional 170,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

