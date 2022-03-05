HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 53,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLG opened at $331.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.80 and a 200-day moving average of $349.73. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $282.31 and a 52 week high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

