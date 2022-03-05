HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,088 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $182.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $161.66 and a 1-year high of $201.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.69.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.