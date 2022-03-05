Head-To-Head Analysis: NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) versus Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) and Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Altus Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Altus Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13% Altus Midstream 69.18% -20.25% 4.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Altus Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.06 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.62 Altus Midstream $148.41 million 8.17 $80.48 million $5.13 14.54

Altus Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altus Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Midstream has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NGL Energy Partners and Altus Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.02%. Given NGL Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NGL Energy Partners is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Summary

Altus Midstream beats NGL Energy Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced and flow back water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers and transports it to refineries or for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Liquids Logistics segment conducts supply operations for natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products and biodiesel to a range of commercial, retail and industrial customers across the United States and Canada. The Corporate & Other segment include corporate expenses that are not allocated to the reportable segments. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tul

Altus Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

