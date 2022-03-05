Head to Head Comparison: Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) vs. Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sify Technologies and Integral Ad Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $327.63 million 1.67 $20.84 million N/A N/A Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 7.16% 28.72% 9.95% Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sify Technologies and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Integral Ad Science 0 1 8 0 2.89

Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.52%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Integral Ad Science on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

