Head to Head Comparison: Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) versus Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) and Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Sonder alerts:

This table compares Sonder and Target Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonder N/A N/A N/A Target Hospitality -6.35% -18.18% -3.16%

20.0% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonder and Target Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonder N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Target Hospitality $225.15 million 1.46 -$25.13 million ($0.18) -17.94

Sonder has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Target Hospitality.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sonder and Target Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonder 0 1 2 0 2.67 Target Hospitality 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sonder presently has a consensus price target of 11.33, indicating a potential upside of 120.92%. Target Hospitality has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.32%. Given Sonder’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonder is more favorable than Target Hospitality.

Summary

Target Hospitality beats Sonder on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonder Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico. The Bakken Basin segment reflects the facilities and operations in the Bakken Basin region and communities in North Dakota. The Government segment includes facilities and operations of the family residential center and support communities in Dilley, Texas. The company was founded by Brian Scott Lash in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.