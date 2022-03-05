Head to Head Survey: OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 35.99% 18.92% 1.83% CNB Financial 27.09% 15.57% 1.13%

This table compares OP Bancorp and CNB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $80.18 million 2.50 $28.85 million $1.88 7.06 CNB Financial $213.03 million 2.05 $57.71 million $3.16 8.16

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OP Bancorp and CNB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. OP Bancorp pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OP Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. OP Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OP Bancorp beats CNB Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OP Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The company was founded on June 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

CNB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

