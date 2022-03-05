HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $640.09 million, a PE ratio of 108.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.48.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 191,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 134,828 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 68,047 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

