Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

HTLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $20.07.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 461,732 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,478,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $4,913,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 245,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,110,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,505,000 after purchasing an additional 218,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.