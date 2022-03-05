Heather J. Russell Sells 2,867 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TRU opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.76.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

