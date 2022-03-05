Hefren Tillotson Inc. Buys 8,830 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 853,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 43.4% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $241,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $260.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.68. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $240.46 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

